Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Engaged! Neha Kakkar, Mahhi & Others Congratulate The 'Perfect Pair'

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and boyfriend-choreographer Zaid Darbar announced their engagement on social media. The couple shared an adorable picture from their engagement ceremony on their Instagram accounts.

In the picture, Gauahar can be seen dressed in a white floral-printed kurta and a dupatta while Zaid donned a yellow shirt and a pair of blue denims. Gauahar and Zaid were all smiles and holding balloons that read, "She Said Yes" and "The Perfect Pair".

As soon as they announced the good news, friends from the industry and fans poured in congratulatory messages. Take a look at a few comments:

Neha Kakkar: Oh wow.. I'm soo happy for you two! ♥️😇.

Jay Bhanushali: Congratulations guys.

Sunil Grover: Congratulations ♥️♥️.

Mandana Karimi: 😍😍😍😍 Congratulations @gauaharkhan.

Kishwer Merchant: Congratulations❤️❤️❤️.

Mahhi Vij: 💖💖💖💖💖Love love love.

It has to be recalled that there were rumours of Gauahar and Zaid dating for a while now. It was also said that the duo might get married in November, 2020. But as per the latest report, the couple might get married on December 25, 2020. The report further suggested that the wedding festivities will begin on December 22 and will only be attended by close friends and family members. Gauahar's sister Nigar will be coming to India to attend the wedding.

