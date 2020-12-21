Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Begin Their Pre-Wedding Festivities, The Duo Twin In Yellow At Their Chiksa Ceremony

Bigg Boss 7 fame Gauahar Khan is gearing up to tie the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25 in Mumbai. The soon-to-wed couple has now commenced their pre-wedding festivities today and were seen twinning in yellow at their 'Chiksa' ceremony.

Gauahar opted for a yellow lehenga while Zaid complemented her in a yellow kurta and white pyjamas. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she accessorised her look with floral jewellery and a statement maang teeka.

Gauahar shared two pictures with Zaid from the function on her Instagram account. She captioned the post with the following words: “When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. ❤#Alhamdulillah Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa 💫” (sic) Check out the post below:

For the unversed, a few days ago, the bride-to-be was snapped at Manish Malhotra's store when she went to invite the ace designer. Gauahar is expected to wear a Manish Malhotra creation on her D-Day. Gauahar and Zaid also shared an adorable video of their wedding invite.

On the work front, Gauahar was recently seen in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a 'toofani senior’ along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She stayed in the house for four weeks and entertained fans with her game spirit.

