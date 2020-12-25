Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Look Breathtaking At Their Wedding Reception, First Pics From The Ceremony Are Out!

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar said 'Qubool Hai’ today after dating each other for a brief period of time. The couple’s nuptials were attended by their respective family members. They tied the knot in a traditional Nikaah ceremony in Mumbai. Gauahar and Zaid looked regal in matching ivory-coloured outfits for their wedding ceremony.

They are also hosting their friends and family to a lavish reception party tonight. And now, the first set of pictures from the duo’s wedding reception have surfaced on the internet. They looked like a match made in heaven as they stepped out looking stunning in their reception outfits.

Gauahar opted for a beautiful golden and maroon coloured lehenga that contained some beautiful embellishment with a sheer veil and a long train. The bride teamed it up with a tiara and matching jewellery. Zaid, on the other hand, wore an embroidered black and gold sherwani.

The couple made a stunning entry as they held hands and posed for the shutterbugs. Check out the pics below:

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar’s Wedding Pictures Out; Couple Looks Splendid In Matching Ivory Outfits At The Nikaah

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan Shares Some Beautiful Pictures From Her Mehendi Ceremony With Zaid Darbar