      Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Look Breathtaking At Their Wedding Reception, First Pics From The Ceremony Are Out!

      Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar said 'Qubool Hai’ today after dating each other for a brief period of time. The couple’s nuptials were attended by their respective family members. They tied the knot in a traditional Nikaah ceremony in Mumbai. Gauahar and Zaid looked regal in matching ivory-coloured outfits for their wedding ceremony.

      They are also hosting their friends and family to a lavish reception party tonight. And now, the first set of pictures from the duo’s wedding reception have surfaced on the internet. They looked like a match made in heaven as they stepped out looking stunning in their reception outfits.

      Gauahar Khan

      Gauahar opted for a beautiful golden and maroon coloured lehenga that contained some beautiful embellishment with a sheer veil and a long train. The bride teamed it up with a tiara and matching jewellery. Zaid, on the other hand, wore an embroidered black and gold sherwani.

      The couple made a stunning entry as they held hands and posed for the shutterbugs. Check out the pics below:

      Story first published: Friday, December 25, 2020, 21:13 [IST]
      X