Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar’s Mehendi Ceremony Pictures Out; Soon-To-Be Married Couple Dazzle In Yellow Outfits

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to get married tomorrow (December 25, 2020) in Mumbai. The couple started their pre-wedding festivities on December 22 with the traditional 'chiksa' ceremony. And now, the soon-to-be-married couple are enjoying their mehendi ceremony at ITC Maratha, Mumbai.

The pictures from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's mehendi ceremony are getting viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their stunning yellow outfits. Have a look:

In the above pictures, Gauahar Khan is looking stunning a yellow and golden lehenga while Zaid Darbar stole the limelight in an off-white kurta-pyjama paired with a yellow jacket. The couple can be seen smiling as they are all set to live together forever. Apart from them, Gauahar Khan's sister Nigaar looked gorgeous in a maroon and white lehenga. On the other hand, Zaid Darbar's musician-father Ismail Darbar gave a perfect pose for a perfect family picture.

Earlier today, Gauahar Khan had shared a couple of pictures in a yellow salwar kameez, in which she flaunted her beautiful mehendi. She captioned the post as, "Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It's so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. ♥️ This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan."

A few days ago, the couple had shared their special wedding invite video on social media, in which they revealed their 'Lockdown Love Story'.

(Photos: Social Media)