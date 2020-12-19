Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Share Their Lockdown Love Story With An Adorable GaZa Wedding Invite Video

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s Lockdown Love Story

In the wedding invite video, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar share their lockdown love story. Right from shopping in a grocery shop to long night drives, GaZa's love story has all the filmy elements. Well, fans can't stop gushing over their cute lockdown love tale.

Manish Malhotra’s Reaction To Their Wedding Card

When Gauahar and Zaid visited Manish Malhotra's store to invite him for their wedding, the designer got happy and shared his reaction on his Instagram story. In the video, he can be seen opening a caricatured wedding card of the couple and said, "Oh look at this card, isn't it amazing. Gauahar I can't believe you are getting married. Oh My God! with all the fashion shows we have done together. It's so amazing, wow."

About guests

Since the wedding is happening amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple has reportedly invited only close friends and family members for the same. The wedding festivities will begin from October 22, 2020. Gauahar's sister Nigaar Khan has already arrived in Mumbai earlier this month. Her relatives who stay in Dubai are expected to arrive in the city soon.

Gauahar Khan in Bigg Boss 14

After winning Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar had been in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She stayed in the house for four weeks and entertained fans with her competitive spirit.