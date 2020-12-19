Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Share Their Lockdown Love Story With An Adorable GaZa Wedding Invite Video
Actress Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with music composer Ismail Darbar's dancer-son Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020, in Mumbai. The wedding preparations of the soon-to-be-married couple have already begun in full swing. Yesterday, Gauahar and Zaid (GaZa) were spotted at Manish Malhotra's store, where they had gone to invite the fashion designer for their wedding. And now, the duo has shared an adorable video of their wedding invite.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s Lockdown Love Story
In the wedding invite video, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar share their lockdown love story. Right from shopping in a grocery shop to long night drives, GaZa's love story has all the filmy elements. Well, fans can't stop gushing over their cute lockdown love tale.
Manish Malhotra’s Reaction To Their Wedding Card
When Gauahar and Zaid visited Manish Malhotra's store to invite him for their wedding, the designer got happy and shared his reaction on his Instagram story. In the video, he can be seen opening a caricatured wedding card of the couple and said, "Oh look at this card, isn't it amazing. Gauahar I can't believe you are getting married. Oh My God! with all the fashion shows we have done together. It's so amazing, wow."
About guests
Since the wedding is happening amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple has reportedly invited only close friends and family members for the same. The wedding festivities will begin from October 22, 2020. Gauahar's sister Nigaar Khan has already arrived in Mumbai earlier this month. Her relatives who stay in Dubai are expected to arrive in the city soon.
Gauahar Khan in Bigg Boss 14
After winning Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar had been in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She stayed in the house for four weeks and entertained fans with her competitive spirit.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read : Manish Malhotra Shares A Video Of Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's Wedding Card; Says 'It's So Amazing'
Also Read : Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar's Caricatured Wedding Invite Made By A Fan Will Make You Go 'Aww'