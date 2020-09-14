Gaurav Chopraa And Hitisha Become Parents To Baby Boy; Gaurav Says It Feels Like Divine Intervention

Television actor Gaurav Chopraa and his wife Hitisha have added another member to their family. The couple became proud parents to a baby boy recently. Gaurav, who lost both his parents to COVID-19, opened up on the tough times that the family has gone through, and receiving a blessing in the form of a baby. He is positive that his parents must be elated in heaven to see him become a father.

Speaking to Times of India, Gaurav said, "The last few months have been extremely tough for my family and me. But becoming a father feels like divine intervention from God. Just when you have seen both your parents pass away, and have gone through a tumultuous journey, to see another life come to your home, makes you feel so blessed. I have been in Bengaluru for the past few days. The baby was due after a few days, but Hitisha delivered the baby today. Both of them are healthy and doing well. I can only thank God for this blessing."

He continued, "Although my parents were unwell for the past few months, they were excited to become grandparents. In fact, they had wanted me to go to Bengaluru and take care of Hitisha, but I chose to be with them. I feel this has been a good life lesson - this is how the cycle of life continues." Hitisha gave birth at a private nursing home in Bengaluru.

Gaurav shared that although he was delighted when Hitisha conceived, he was also scared because of how rapidly the pandemic was spreading. They couldn't share the news of her pregnancy because his parents fell sick. "My parents must be elated in heaven to see that I have become a father," he added.

"The last few months have been so tough that the entire nine months just passed by in a blur. Now, I have time to think of a name and start my duties of being a father. I am just thankful to God that my baby is here," he added.

