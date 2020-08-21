Gaurav Chopraa's Mother Passes Away After Cancer Battle; Actor Shares Emotional Note

Television actor Gaurav Chopraa's mother passed away on August 19, 2020. She was battling cancer for three years, and reportedly, even tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The Sanjivani 2 actor had informed his fans that both his parents were fighting a tough battle in different hospitals. Gaurav shared a few pictures of his mother and penned an emotional note for her.

In his post, the actor praised his mother and revealed that his mother had been his strength and source, who introduced him to everything in life.

Gaurav wrote, "My mommy strongest !! The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind ,three years of non stop chemo: and she was bucking us up !"

He further wrote, "Always the brightest spot of energy in the room . Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out .loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans. . . Inspired so many..as a teacher, as a principal,as a colleague ,as a friend ,as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else.."

The actor concluded by writing, "I can go on and on .about a million things..she introduced me to everything in life ..my strength..my source.. #MeriMaa was the strongest.. She left us yesterday... In the other world she would be making everyone her fan ,I'm sure ! Aapka #kaanha."

Gaurav's colleagues from the TV industry offered their condolences after knowing about his mother's demise. Meera Chopra wrote, "🙁my heart breaks with this." Delnaaz Irani commented, "Extremely sad.. May her soul rest in peace.. Gaurav please accept our heartfelt condolences 🙏🙏"

Karan Mehra wrote, "Aunty fought these past few years of cancer with a smile and such grace...one of the bravest women I have known and such a noble soul. The moment your shared the news yesterday sitting next to me sunk my heart in such a way that I can't even imagine how hard it must be for you bhai and your family 😔We are always here for you and may God rest her soul in peace 🙏 She shall shine bright from heavens above 😊🤗." His wife Nisha Rawal commented, "🙏🏻 I am her fan! She was amazing and I am sure she must be that bright spot of energy even in the heavens! Love u Gaurav Chopra, you are a piece of her amazing soul! Big hug to you and family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

