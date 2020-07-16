Gautam Gulati Broke Deal With Ekta As His Role Was Cut In First Film; Reveals How Salman Helped Him

Gautam Broke 3-Film Deal With Ekta Kapoor!

The actor was quoted by the portal as saying, "Nobody offered me a helping hand when I won Bigg Boss five years ago. I can never forget the day when Ekta Kapoor offered me a three-film deal. However, my role in the very first film was cut. I kept calling the concerned persons but in vain. After that, I had no other option but to break the contract with Balaji Films."

Makers Should Take Care Of Outsiders

He said that artists are left heartbroken when someone cheats them at work. Gautam revealed that he was not concerned about money but he wanted to do good work. He feels that the makers should take care of young actors and outsiders.

Salman Khan Made Gautam Feel Secure!

The actor will be seen in Salman's Radhe, which also features Disha Patani. Gautam revealed that Salman Khan made him feel secure in the industry by trusting his talent. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant told the portal, "Salman Khan has trusted my talent. As an outsider, now I feel that there is a helping hand and that is of Salman Khan."

Salman Helped Gautam Gulati

He also revealed how he met Salman, who offered him work. Gautam said, "I met him at a party a few months ago. He asked me about the projects I was working on. I told him that the kind of films I'm getting is not what I want to do and some releases are stuck. He immediately asked me to work with him. I couldn't believe my ears at that moment. I asked him again and he said - yes, of course, take my number. Within the next four days, I was introduced to his team. I will always be grateful for this. Bollywood bigwigs should support young talents just like Salman Khan did."