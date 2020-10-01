Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Goes The Kasautii Way! Bollywood Diva Rekha Introduces Characters

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to hit the television screens from October 5, 2020 at 8 pm. The makers of the show have opted Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 way. It has to be recalled that in Kasautii, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan introduced the characters Prerna and Anurag aka Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, respectively. The makers of GHKKPM have got Bollywood diva Rekha to introduce the character. In the latest promo, we get to see the legendary beauty talking about love and sacrifice.

The promo starts with Rekha humming the song 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' while sitting on a wooden swing. She opens up about love and challenges that loved ones has to face. She says that this song close to her heart and has lot of emotions in it.

Rekha goes on to say, "Iss mein pyaar ka kasak toh hai, par iska ishaar karne ka ijazat nai. Jab dil kise ke pyaar mein subah shaam ghum rahe, toh mohabbat ibadat ban jati hai (You have opened up about your love for someone, but don't have the right to express the same)." She compares the song to the character played by Neil Bhatt (Virat), who for his work, sacrifices his love and says his 'dil (heart)' is 'Ghum hai kisikey pyaar mein (lost in someone's love)'.

Rekha looks flawless and gorgeous as usual in her trademark Kanjeevaram saree.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a love triangle, and is apparently, a remake of Bengali Show Kusum Dola. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Aysha Singh in the lead roles. The show is being produced by Cockcrow & Shaika entertainment, the same production house behind the successful show Choti Sarrdaarni.

