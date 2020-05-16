Gold Quarantine Awards 2020 Winners List: Shehnaaz, Sidharth, Jennifer & Others Bag Awards
A few days ago, Vikaas Kalantri initiated Gold Quarantine Awards for television awards to provide some sort of renewed entertainment and engagement to the millions of fans out there who are locked at home due to lockdown and are desperately waiting to see their favourite stars on screen again. A few days ago, he shared an Instagram post in which he revealed the nomination categories and mentioned that the results will be announced today (May 16, 2020). Gold Quarantine Awards is a version of Gold Awards and has 15 innovative categories.
The awards which was held online and was hosted by Vikaas Kalantri and Sweta Kapoor. Take a look at the Gold Quarantine Awards Winners List!
Stylish Star, Quarantine Chef Safety-First Star & Super Cool Parents Awards
- Most Stylish Star: Nia Sharma
- Best Quarantine Chef: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
- Saftey-First Star: Shaheer Sheikh
- Super Cool Parents: Karan Patel & Ankita Patel
Energetic Star, Home Sweet Home Star, Most Interactive Star & Entertaining Family Awards
- Most Energetic Star: Shehnaaz Gill & Arjun Bijlani
- Home Sweet Home Star: Ashnoor Kaur & Shivangi Joshi
- Most Interactive Star: Avneet Kaur & Kanika Mann
- Entertaining Family: Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij
Fit & Healthy Star, My Dream Star, Fun & Fresh Couple & Always Available Star Awards
- Fit & Healthy Star: Karan Singh Grover
- My Dream Star: Sidharth Shukla & Jennifer Winget
- Fun & Fresh Couple: Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta
- Always Available Star: Surbhi Chandna
Photogenic Star, Go On A Date With Star, Lockdown King & Queen Awards
- Most Photogenic Star: Surbhi Jyoti & Helly Shah
- Go On A Date With Star: Rashami Desai & Dheeraj Dhoopar
- Lockdown King: Sidharth Shukla
- Lockdown Queen: Hina Khan
(Source: GoldAwardsTV)
