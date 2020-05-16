Gold Quarantine Awards 2020 Winners List: Shehnaaz, Sidharth, Jennifer & Others Bag Awards

A few days ago, Vikaas Kalantri initiated Gold Quarantine Awards for television awards to provide some sort of renewed entertainment and engagement to the millions of fans out there who are locked at home due to lockdown and are desperately waiting to see their favourite stars on screen again. A few days ago, he shared an Instagram post in which he revealed the nomination categories and mentioned that the results will be announced today (May 16, 2020). Gold Quarantine Awards is a version of Gold Awards and has 15 innovative categories.

The awards which was held online and was hosted by Vikaas Kalantri and Sweta Kapoor. Take a look at the Gold Quarantine Awards Winners List!

Stylish Star, Quarantine Chef Safety-First Star & Super Cool Parents Awards Most Stylish Star: Nia Sharma

Best Quarantine Chef: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Saftey-First Star: Shaheer Sheikh

Super Cool Parents: Karan Patel & Ankita Patel Energetic Star, Home Sweet Home Star, Most Interactive Star & Entertaining Family Awards Most Energetic Star: Shehnaaz Gill & Arjun Bijlani

Home Sweet Home Star: Ashnoor Kaur & Shivangi Joshi

Most Interactive Star: Avneet Kaur & Kanika Mann

Entertaining Family: Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Fit & Healthy Star, My Dream Star, Fun & Fresh Couple & Always Available Star Awards Fit & Healthy Star: Karan Singh Grover

My Dream Star: Sidharth Shukla & Jennifer Winget

Fun & Fresh Couple: Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta

Always Available Star: Surbhi Chandna Photogenic Star, Go On A Date With Star, Lockdown King & Queen Awards Most Photogenic Star: Surbhi Jyoti & Helly Shah

Go On A Date With Star: Rashami Desai & Dheeraj Dhoopar

Lockdown King: Sidharth Shukla

Lockdown Queen: Hina Khan (Source: GoldAwardsTV)

