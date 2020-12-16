Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Actress Shweta Mahadik Tests Positive For COVID-19

Shweta Mahadik, who was seen in Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is the latest celebrity who tested positive for COVID-19. The actress has self-isolated herself at home. Recently, she shared a picture and captioned it, "Isolation done right."

According to IWMBuzz report, the actress had weakness, body ache and sore throat as symptoms. She is currently resting at home and hopes to get well soon. We wish the actress speedy recovery.

Shweta, who played the role of Durga Jindal, was a part of the show for almost two years. She was recently in news for her exit from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, which took a 20-year leap and the storyline was changed. When asked if the leap was the reason for her to quit the show, she had told TOI, "No. I didn't have any issues with the leap. Otherwise, I would not have been a part of it in the first place. In fact, after leap, I feel my character got a complete makeover. I just wanted to try new things in my career and that's why I decided to move on."

Meanwhile, many celebrities from the entertainment industry tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who played the lead actress in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, had tested positive for the virus. Other celebrities who tested positive for Coronavirus are Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, TV host Ellen DeGeneres, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, actor and TV host Maniesh Paul and Apna Time Bhi Aayega actress Tannaz Irani.

