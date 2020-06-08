Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’s Kanika Mann On Her Family's Reaction When She Wanted To Be An Actor

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's lead actress Kanika Mann aka Guddan, who has been spending time with her family in Panipat, recently opened up about her family's reaction when she wanted to be an actor. The actress revealed that her father wanted to get her married as she wanted to pursue acting. She also spoke about how her relatives accused her of 'defaming’ them by venturing into showbiz.

Kanika told TOI, “It was very difficult to convince my father and I wasn't sure if he would ever agree to it. I knew that my father would never agree to it. So initially I thought of pursuing it without his knowledge and wanted to hide from him. But this couldn't have lasted for long. It was something that I could have never hidden from him as it would have come on TV had I not told him. And it happened, I had shot for a music video without his knowledge and he saw it on TV and came to know about it. He was very angry and there was a lot of drama at home. My father asked me to leave my studies and said he will get me married as I was not listening to him. He asked me to return home.”

She went on to add, “In my family, not many have stepped out of the city (Panipat) and my relatives actually said that we had sent you to Chandigarh and you are defaming us by doing such things. Such was the typical mindset. It was a difficult phase. But now my father's doubts are clear. And if someone speaks anything against me, then he makes them understand why and what I am doing. Yes, he is now very supportive.”

Meanwhile, Kanika will soon be returning to Mumbai to resume shooting for her show. For the unversed, the popular Zee TV serial will soon be taking a time leap of around 20 years and is being revamped by the introduction of new faces.

