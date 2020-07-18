Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Kanika Mann Opens Up About Resuming Work Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's lead actress Kanika Mann aka Guddan, who was spending time with her family in Panipat during lockdown has resumed shooting for her show. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her experience working in the 'new normal’.

Kanika revealed, “Social distancing we try and keep as much as possible. But you know how much can we keep a track? Because we use utensils and props during the shoot which are sanitised but the unit also uses it during rehearsals, right? So, I feel thoda risk hai. But my production house has taken a lot of precautions. Makeup dada and everyone are in PPE Kits. We have not replaced the dadi in the show and now we also have a kid, so they are not called on set. Their scenes are shot at their place a different team goes there. We use their body double for scenes on set. So all precautions are being taken. The entire situation is disturbing too. Sometimes I feel we are not living our lives but this year is all about survival.”

The actress was also quizzed about the TRP pressure and the challenge to bring back the audience amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. “It feels like we are starting from scratch again. Of course, we do have the fear because we have got the chance when so many other shows were pulled off. Everyone has pulled their socks and is giving 200 per cent. As actors, we are putting in extra efforts to make sure the scenes come out nicely. We want to bring back our audience, so we are promoting a lot and just waiting for results,” shared Kanika.

