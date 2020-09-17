Gudiya Hamari's Makers Rope In Sambhavna Seth After Lead Couple Tested COVID-19 Positive

A few days ago, Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari's lead actor Karam Rajpal tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday (September 16, 2020), it was reported that the lead actress of the show Sarika Bahroliya also tested positive for the virus. The team took a three-day break as per the procedure. Unfortunately, since both the lead actors have tested positive, they are forced to make a few changes, as the show must go on!

The business head of the production house Anshul Khullar was quoted by TOI as saying, "As per the mandate, we took a three-day break after Karam and Sarika tested positive. We are taking all precautionary measures on the set. However, unfortunately, in our case, both our lead actors have tested positive. So, we have made a few changes in the storyline while retaining the quirkiness and comic element. We have roped in Sambhavna Seth, and the longevity of her track will depend on the audience's feedback."

Sambhavna Seth is happy and surprised at the same time to have bagged the role. She said, "I have mostly been offered negative characters owing to my screen image and stint on Bigg Boss. This is the first time I will be exploring the comedy genre. I was taken by surprise when the makers approached me for the part, as it's a complete breakaway from my screen image."

Although the actress was not keeping well during the lockdown and was apprehensive about shooting during pandemic, she said that she needed to step out, work and get back in the fold.

According to reports, even Karam and Sarika's co-actor Kishan Bhan has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Well, we hope the actors recover soon and get back to work as we are sure their fans are missing them on-screen.

