Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari Actress Sarika Bahroliya Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A number of TV actors in the past such as Mohena Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri to name a few have tested positive for COVID-19. And now, according to a TellyChakkar report, & TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari actress Sarika Bahroliya aka Gudiya has tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine.

The actress has now opened up about it with ETimes TV and said, "Yes, I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I did the tests around three-four days ago and got my reports just two days back. I did not have any symptoms and got a regular check-up done. I have been under home quarantine for three days now and shooting has also been stopped. I am taking care of myself and will be in home quarantine for 14 days."

It must be noted that a few days ago, the lead actor of the show, Karam Rajpal had also tested positive for COVID-19. Karan reportedly initially developed a common cold and fever and had decided to take a break from the shoot to rest. However, on getting further tests done, he got to know that he had contracted the dreaded virus.

