Gurmeet Chaudhary On Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi's Re-Run: 'I Auditioned And Got Rejected 10-12 Times’

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Drashti Dhami starrer Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi is the latest series to be re-telecasted on TV. The hugely popular shows’ return on the small screen has bought much cheer it’s ardent fans. And now, in an interview with SpotBoyE, lead star Gurmeet opened up about the show and its special place in his heart.

Gurmeet said, “You won't believe but I almost auditioned 10-12 times for it and every time the channel was rejecting me and asking for more options. But Gul (Producer Gul Khan) had made up her mind that it will be only me who will play the lead and no one else. Then the channel decided to do a proper mock shoot with Drashti and me. And in that shoot, the chemistry and dialogue between me and her came out so well that I became confident that I will only be Maan. And that's how finally I got the role.”

He went on to add, “TV shows often get forgotten by people once they end. But Geet is still so fresh in people's mind that a new GEC channel is launching it. And ever since the news has come out, you won't believe how many messages and comments I have been receiving on my social media. Fans are sending me my video edits and what not.” (sic)

On being quizzed if fans will ever get to see his hit pairing with Drashti again on screen, the actor replied, “We didn't get any such offers honestly. If something interesting would have come across, I am sure we would have done that. After Geet was over, I got busy with my reality shows and filmy career. We may have not worked together post that but fans tag us so much together till now on social media that I feel the show is still on. And I think those who were demanding to see the on-screen chemistry, will love to watch the re-telecast of the show.”