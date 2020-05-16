Hamari Bahu Silk Actor Zaan Khan Lashes Out At Producers Over Non-Payment Of Dues

Zaan Khan, who played the lead role in Zee TV’s, Hamari Bahu Silk, has come forward to share the plight of his crew members as they face financial difficulties amid COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

Reportedly, the producers of the show haven’t cleared the payments for almost the entire tenure of the show. It must be noted that the Chahat Pandey and Reeva Chaudhary starrer went off-air way back in August last year. Hence, Zaan called out the producers for their callousness in a post on social media.

He wrote, “This is for me, for my co actor's, my fellow technician's, my cameraman, my unit and my make up dada. I have worked with multiple productions in my career like Balaji telefilms, sphere origin, four lions, Fireworks, and many more and never have I had to deal with non payment for the entire show. This is what the harsh reality of our industry is. Producers- @devyanirale, @guptajyoti12, Sudhanshu Tripathi wake up and pay all the technicians actors. BOHOT HO GAYA AB! stop being so inhuman.”

For the unversed, a source close to the development told Telly Chakkar, “While the world is in lockdown and needs money to survive, the cast and crew of Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk are almost begging and pleading to the biggies for their payments to be done. They are only asking for their own money, that the producer owes them, can you understand the frustration level? You have given your all to a show and for the service, you are not even paid, especially in this lockdown situation. A few character artists along with make-up personals have given up on the situation. They have been crying. It won’t be surprising if they resort to suicide as they are in a situation wherein ending their lives must seem easier than surviving and begging for their own money. Trust me, the situation is gross”.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Patiala Babes’ Producers To Provide Financial Aid To The Crew Till End Of Lockdown