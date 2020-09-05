Hamari Bahu Silk Cast Plans For Another Protest; Zaan Says 'It’s High Time They Pay Our Dues’

Hamari Bahu Silk went off-air last year and eversince then, the cast and crew have been waiting for their dues. The lead actor Zaan Khan and other cast and crew of the show have been raising their voice against the makers of the show for non-payment of dues since a long time, but to no avail. The team had earlier protested outside producer Devyani Rale's residence at Yari Road. Now, the cast and crew are planning for the second protest.

As per a TOI report, the cast and crew of the show plans to gather near a mall in Malad and then head towards producer Jyoti Gupta's residence in the vicinity.

Talking about the protest, Zaan Khan told the leading daily, "We are a total of 25 people from the Hamari Bahu Silk unit including the director and cameraman who are at producer Jyoti's residence but he isn't coming downstairs to talk to us. We have organised a silent protest and all we want is for them to tells us why we aren't being paid."

He added, "They have just been telling us that the 'association is on it', but there have been no further steps taken to pay us our dues. This has been going on since a long time now, and we are all going through a financial crisis as a result. I had to sell my car, but they don't seem to care about anyone. They have now complained to police, So I think police might be coming here after some time but the same police is not ready to lodged our FIR. Until we don't have clarity on what's happening, we won't go anywhere, even if we have to go to the police station. It's high time they give us answers and pay our dues."

He revealed that when a stylist from the crew called them, Jyoti's wife, who answered the call, was very rude to them. He wonders why nobody from the entire industry is helping them in sorting the matter. Zaan said that all they need is their hard-earned money. He further added that the entire crew is suffering and people are always worried about the person who is gone but not help the people who are currently suffering.

