Hamari Bahu Silk Payment Row: Kriti Sanon Supports The Cast & Crew; Asks CINTAA To Help

Kriti Writes….

"This is terrible!! This is just one incident that i know of because a friend of mine has worked in this daily soap: Humari Bahu Silk..But my heart breaks to see so many people suffering because they haven't received their payments! This is the time when the daily wage earners need their hard-earned money the most!!"

Kriti Requests CINTAA To Help The Cast & Crew

"I request the concerned producers to pls pay everyone their dues!! 🙏🏻They have worked very hard for this, and its rightfully theirs! @cintaaofficial pls pls help them🙏🏻🙏🏻 Its a tough time we all are going through.. and i urge all employers in every field to please clear the pending payments of their employees! 🙏🏻🙏🏻."

IFTPC Chairman JD Majethia Urges Producers To Clear Dues

JD Majethia, the Chairman of the TV wing of the Indian Film and TV Producers' Council (IFTPC), told Tellychakkar, "Usually, in case of a dispute a producer or CINTAA approaches us and then we call our producer member and go through a joint dispute committee meeting. In this case, I doubt if producers are even our members. However, I have received calls from Hamari Bahu Silk actors and being one of the senior members of the industry, I have addressed the issue to the right people. They are looking after the matter and we are being sensitive towards it. Let's hope for a collective solution as the need of the hour is being responsible and fair. I have requested all the other IFTPC producers to please clear the dues of their cast and crew members. I believe everyone deserves to get their hard-earned money. Also, in such testing times, I would request not to succumb through these challenges and let's stand strong and witness better tomorrow."

CINTAA’s Amit Behl Says…

As per the latest report, CINTAA and FWICE have come to HBS cast's rescue! The Senior Joint Secretary CINTAA, Amit Behl revealed to IWMBuzz that they are trying to reach out to the actors and requesting them to be a little more patient. He also added that not all actors have complained to CINTAA and owing to the lockdown, they are not able to understand the right scenario. He further said that they are not completely aware of the situation between Jyoti Gupta, Sudhanshu Tripathi, Devyani Rale, and the channel.

For the uninitiated, HBS was initially produced by Devyani Rale and Sudhanshu Tripathi under their banner Klay Pictures, but later, Jyoti Gupta (Silver Ivory Production) took charge as the producer of the show.

FWICE Has Taken Up The Issue!

Amit was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "We have been told by FWICE, that they have taken up the issue with the actors, technicians and also the channel. The channel has eventually assured that they will clear the payments of technicians and actors directly, and will deal with the producers themselves."