Hamari Bahu Silk’s Zaan Khan Leads Protest Outside Producer’s Building Over Non-Payment Of Dues

Hamari Bahu Silk’s cast and crew are suffering from financial crunch due to pending dues from the producers of the 2019 show that aired on Zee TV. Zaan Khan, the lead actor of the show, had earlier revealed that they have been requesting the makers to clear their dues since past five-six months, but in vain. He also revealed that they have stopped taking our calls.

And now, Zaan has led a protest outside Hamari Bahu Silk producer’s building. He shared a picture of the same on his social media account and wrote, “Hamari bahu silk serial actors protested outside the producer's office in Versova. Sadly, they have not bee paid their dues for over a year. The channel #zeetv too have not supported them. @zaan001 @partho_stylist #humaribahusilk #supportthem 🙏” (sic)

The show’s lead actress Chahat Pandey, who is currently in her hometown, also extended her support to the protest. She was quoted by the Times of India as saying, "Zaan has no option left now but to do something to get us the money. If I was in Mumbai, I would have been there with him. The protest is justified. All our pleas have fallen on deaf ears."

The casting director of the show, Parag Chadha too joined the crew members outside the building to protest. He revealed, "We managed to locate Devyani's building with immense difficulty. Learning that we are below her building, she has switched off her phone. Now, Zaan and Rahul (the show's director) have gone inside the building to talk to the Secretary."

