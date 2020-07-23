    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hamari Bahu Silk’s Zaan Khan Leads Protest Outside Producer’s Building Over Non-Payment Of Dues

      By
      |

      Hamari Bahu Silk’s cast and crew are suffering from financial crunch due to pending dues from the producers of the 2019 show that aired on Zee TV. Zaan Khan, the lead actor of the show, had earlier revealed that they have been requesting the makers to clear their dues since past five-six months, but in vain. He also revealed that they have stopped taking our calls.

      And now, Zaan has led a protest outside Hamari Bahu Silk producer’s building. He shared a picture of the same on his social media account and wrote, “Hamari bahu silk serial actors protested outside the producer's office in Versova. Sadly, they have not bee paid their dues for over a year. The channel #zeetv too have not supported them. @zaan001 @partho_stylist #humaribahusilk #supportthem 🙏” (sic)

      Zaan Khan

      The show’s lead actress Chahat Pandey, who is currently in her hometown, also extended her support to the protest. She was quoted by the Times of India as saying, "Zaan has no option left now but to do something to get us the money. If I was in Mumbai, I would have been there with him. The protest is justified. All our pleas have fallen on deaf ears."

      The casting director of the show, Parag Chadha too joined the crew members outside the building to protest. He revealed, "We managed to locate Devyani's building with immense difficulty. Learning that we are below her building, she has switched off her phone. Now, Zaan and Rahul (the show's director) have gone inside the building to talk to the Secretary."

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Zaan Khan Approached; Shagun Pandey Wants To Participate & Is Preparing For It!

      ALSO READ: Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Vandana Vithlani Suffers Financial Crisis; Sells Rakhis To Make Money

      Read more about: zee tv zaan khan hamari bahu silk
      Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 23:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X