    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s Himani Shivpuri Reveals A Funny Incident With Salman Khan!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Veteran actor, Himani Shivpuri has been immensely popular with the viewers for her portrayal of Katori Amma in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. The actor has come a long way in her career with several shows, theatre and Bollywood movies to her credit. Going back to her Bollywood days, the actor shares her fond memories of working with Salman Khan and narrates a funny incident while shooting for the movie, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

      Says Himani, “I remember the first time I met Salman was on the set of the movie, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. The entire cast and crew were having a brief introduction, including Madhuri. However, Salman just came before the scene, so we did not get a chance to have a formal introduction. While we were shooting our first scene together, he called me Chachi Jaan and suddenly lifted me. At first, I was shocked because I wasn’t expecting this as it wasn’t a part of the script, besides it was the first-ever interaction. But that broke the ice, and we all had a hearty laugh over it later.”

      Salman Khan

      Himani Shivpuri shares a special bond with Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and has done numerous films with him including Bollywood blockbusters such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Biwi No. 1, Dulhann Hum Le Jayenge, etc. among others.

      Amid the lockdown, Himani has been spending a lot of time catching up on her shows and movies. And while watching HAHK, she reminiscence her first meeting with Salman Khan. She further added, “Since we all are home these days, I decided to utilise the time binge-watching episodes of my show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan alongside a couple of my movies. And that’s when I recollected this incident that brought a broad smile on my face.”

      Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 20:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 30, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X