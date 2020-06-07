Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Mouni Roy, Karan Johar, Divyanka & Others Wish The Small Screen Czarina
As Television Producer Ekta Kapoor turned 45 today on June 7th, a number of friends and colleagues from the industry took to social media to shower birthday wishes on the small screen czarina.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared adorable selfies with Ekta on her social media handle and wrote, “A huge producer yet a playful girl who’s bubbling with energy, in romance with her craft, out to conquer the world not leaving her beaming grin behind! Keep having fun Ekta! That laughter really works! Happy Birthday!”
Mouni Roy penned a beautiful note listing things that would not have been possible if Ekta was not born. The Naagin star concluded by writing, “You are lovelier and more special than all the prose & poetry compiled together and I pray you smile bright today & erry’day … happyyyyy birthday my dearest ekta maam.”
Even though I should mention ♾ things that wouldn’t have happened if she @ektarkapoor wasn’t born, am just gonna note down a few here on this happy occasion of her happy happy birthday💓🥳 ~ 1. (Starting with the obvious) there wouldn’t be a “Balaji Telefilms” and many of us would be jobless 😏 2. The saas es and the bahu s wouldn’t be the stars of the indian household☺️ 3. The most famous indian ‘soap’ would be lifeboy😬 4. The torrid reel to real life on set love stories wouldn’t have transpired🥰 5. “Shapeshifting snakes” wouldn’t be as cool ♥️😎 6. The gram wouldn’t have stolen the idea of boomerangs 😜(you practicality invented it ) 7. Saari bindi and jhumkis would be a lot less sexy.🤷🏻♀️ 8. We wouldn’t have known the concept of a rock solid leader, guide and a friend 🌹 Jokes & fun aside, you are lovelier and more special than all the prose & poetry compiled together and I pray you smile bright today & erry’day ... happyyyyy birthday my dearest ekta maam🌷 I LOVEE YOU very much..
Good friend Karan Johar shared a picture of theres and said, “This is my favourite picture of ours! I love you Ektu!!!! @ektarkapoor you are so special to me and have always been there for me! I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations! We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back .... can’t wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!! Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!!!!”
This is my favourite picture of ours! I love you Ektu!!!! @ektarkapoor you are so special to me and have always been there for me! I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations! We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back .... can’t wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!! Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Rashami Desai too showered praises on Ekta whilst wishing her a very happy birthday. “A grateful wish for a wonderful human like you I know one thing that no matter what happens in life you have always been like an angel to me and many other people. From you I have learned one big thing is that “Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” So thank you @ektarkapoor for being that good human I’m so blessed in my life with! Love you and HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAYYYY,” she said.
A grateful wish for a wonderful human like you 🧿❤️ I know one thing that no matter what happens in life you have always been like an angel to me and many other people. From you I have learned one big thing is that “Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” So thank you @ektarkapoor for being that good human I’m so blessed in my life with! Love you and HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAYYYY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor #EktaKapoor #RashamiDesai
Many more celebrities such as Pearl V Puri, Smiriti Irani, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Shanoo Sharma, Arjun Bijlani amongst others sent their love to the producer. Check out the posts below:
Please Swipe right 👉for the bday song . Mentor to many , idol to many , inspiration to many including me. You’ve made our nation proud not just once but a lot of times , won not just Padam Shree but many awards and personaIly I feel blessed to have met you 🤗❤️ Many many many many happy returns of the day to the sweetest @ektarkapoor ma’am. Lots and lots of love and happiness to you 🤗❤️🙏😇#happybirthdayek #hbd
Look who all came together after 20 years only for @ektarkapoor ..❤️❤️ . @chloejferns
You were an inspiration to me before I was an actor or I decided to be a part of the industry. I think a smart woman like you would be aware ...that you sow dreams in people’s hearts n minds. In more ways than one, you and your magic on screen gave a regular girl the dream which looked closer than the horizon. But the best part about you is .. your nature .. you are so so sweet.. I always considered you to be the maverick of Bollywood. But when I met you .. you the real person .. behind the brand .. the factory .. the glamour.. the status .. the star that you are .. I found a mischievous girl who was always excited about her actions... stressed about her challenges yet confident enough on her craft.. you made me feel I am meeting just a regular girl like me .. who likes to share .. to speak and who likes to be the vector of her own dreams .. I thank you for always being there and being the source of inspiration that you are .. Happy Happy Birthday.. Dear @ektarkapoor @ek_ek_ekoo You know I love you tons.. Muuuuuuah #HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor
Happy birthday ekta. From my first show kartika to my careers biggest hit naagin 1 you have been the reason Overthe years I have learned a lot from you. Meri aashiqui tum se hi came at a time when I needed work the most as my little one came into this world . I guess our stars collide together some way or the other . My reason for mentioning this on ur birthday is for everyone to know that Balaji has given a lot to many people and one has to be greatfull. And I am ever so grateful to U On your special day i want to thank you and Balaji once again for everything .. have a fabulous day ahead Lots of love ..❤️ @ektarkapoor @ek_ek_ekoo #happybirthdayektakapoor
