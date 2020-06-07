Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Mouni Roy, Karan Johar, Divyanka & Others Wish The Small Screen Czarina

As Television Producer Ekta Kapoor turned 45 today on June 7th, a number of friends and colleagues from the industry took to social media to shower birthday wishes on the small screen czarina.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared adorable selfies with Ekta on her social media handle and wrote, “A huge producer yet a playful girl who’s bubbling with energy, in romance with her craft, out to conquer the world not leaving her beaming grin behind! Keep having fun Ekta! That laughter really works! Happy Birthday!”

Mouni Roy penned a beautiful note listing things that would not have been possible if Ekta was not born. The Naagin star concluded by writing, “You are lovelier and more special than all the prose & poetry compiled together and I pray you smile bright today & erry’day … happyyyyy birthday my dearest ekta maam.”

Good friend Karan Johar shared a picture of theres and said, “This is my favourite picture of ours! I love you Ektu!!!! @ektarkapoor you are so special to me and have always been there for me! I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations! We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back .... can’t wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!! Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!!!!”

Rashami Desai too showered praises on Ekta whilst wishing her a very happy birthday. “A grateful wish for a wonderful human like you I know one thing that no matter what happens in life you have always been like an angel to me and many other people. From you I have learned one big thing is that “Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” So thank you @ektarkapoor for being that good human I’m so blessed in my life with! Love you and HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAYYYY,” she said.

Many more celebrities such as Pearl V Puri, Smiriti Irani, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Shanoo Sharma, Arjun Bijlani amongst others sent their love to the producer. Check out the posts below:

