Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Announce That They Are Expecting Their First Child

India's star cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic surprised one and all by announcing their engagement earlier this year. And now, on May 31, the engaged couple has announced that they are expecting their first child.

Hardik first shared the happy news on his Instagram handle by writing, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Sharing a number of photos of herself and Hardik, Natasha too, wrote the same message on her IG handle. In one of the photos, the duo is seen in traditional attires amidst a ceremony where both are adorning garlands. This has led to some speculation amidst netizens if they had tied the knot during the lockdown. Check out the post below:

Previously, when Hardik got engaged to Natasa on January 1, 2020, he had shared the celebratory news online by writing, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.” (sic)

For the unversed, Natasa is a Serbian model-actress who made her Bollywood debut with Satyagraha. She has also featured in films like Zero, The Body, Action Jackson, Fukrey Returns and more. She is most well known for being a former Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye contestant.

