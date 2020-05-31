    For Quick Alerts
      Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Announce That They Are Expecting Their First Child

      By
      |

      India's star cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic surprised one and all by announcing their engagement earlier this year. And now, on May 31, the engaged couple has announced that they are expecting their first child.

      Hardik first shared the happy news on his Instagram handle by writing, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

      Hardik Pandya

      Sharing a number of photos of herself and Hardik, Natasha too, wrote the same message on her IG handle. In one of the photos, the duo is seen in traditional attires amidst a ceremony where both are adorning garlands. This has led to some speculation amidst netizens if they had tied the knot during the lockdown. Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better 😊 Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes 🙏

      A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on May 31, 2020 at 5:45am PDT

      Previously, when Hardik got engaged to Natasa on January 1, 2020, he had shared the celebratory news online by writing, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.” (sic)

      View this post on Instagram

      Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 👫💍 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged

      A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jan 1, 2020 at 4:02am PST

      For the unversed, Natasa is a Serbian model-actress who made her Bollywood debut with Satyagraha. She has also featured in films like Zero, The Body, Action Jackson, Fukrey Returns and more. She is most well known for being a former Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye contestant.

      Sunday, May 31, 2020, 19:55 [IST]
      X