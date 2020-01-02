Hardik Pandya Gets Engaged To Natasa Stankovic; Virat Kohli Is Pleasantly Surprised

India's star cricketer Hardik Pandya got engaged to Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic on New Year's Day. He and Natasa both took to Instagram to announce their engagement. The news was met with lots of love from their fans, and even congratulatory comments from Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and others.

The couple shared pictures and videos from their engagement on Instagram. Hardik went the classic way with the proposal. While out on a boat off the coast of Dubai, Hardik got down on one knee and asked Natasa to marry him. Natasa was quick to say yes, and the two sealed the engagement with a kiss.

Hardik shared pictures of the engagement where Natasa can be seen flaunting a gorgeous diamond ring. He wrote as caption, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged," (sic).

Natasa shared videos, captioning them, 'Forever yes' (sic).

Virat Kohli was pleasantly surprised with the news, as he commented, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless." Kuldeep Yadav commented, 'Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan."

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress who made her Bollywood debut with Satyagraha. She has also featured in films like Zero, The Body, Action Jackson, Fukrey Returns and more. She is most well known for being a former Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye contestant.

