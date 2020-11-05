Harman Baweja, Genelia D'Souza's Film It's My Life Will Premiere On Television

Directed by Anees Bazmee, It's My Life is a father-son relationship drama. The makers, after unveiling the trailer on November 5, revealed that the film will skip theatrical as well as OTT premiere and release directly on television. It's My Life, reportedly is a remake of the 2006 Telugu hit, Bommarillu.

Talking about the film, Bazmee had said, "Whenever I decide to take up a script, I always put myself in the audience's shoes and look at things from their point of view -- if it is entertaining or not. Packed with double dose of laughter, drama, romance and a spectacular star cast, 'It's My Life' is a perfect entertainment package. I am sure with its TV release it will brighten up everybody's mood, especially in these unprecedented times,

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor who has produced the film with Sanjay Kapoor, said that television is a great medium to reach out to masses and they are excited and "glad to share our movie for the first time ever with the viewers."

Revealing the film's story he added, "The film was made with the thought of highlighting unadulterated family equations and complexities, a genre that most of us enjoy, including me. The movie beautifully showcases the relationship dynamics between a father and son from the time the child is born to becoming an adult and taking up responsibility. It brings about such strong, heart-warming and relatable emotions that will surely strike a chord with the viewers."

The film follows Harman Baweja who has an overbearing father, played by Nana Patekar. Harman falls in love with Genelia D'Souza, while his father chooses a different bride for him. In the original Telugu film, Prakash Raj and Siddharth played the father-son duo.

The film's music has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. It's My Life will premiere on Zee Cinema on November 29.

