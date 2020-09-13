Harsh Nagar And Sneha Jain Finalised To Play The Lead Pair In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Star Plus and the makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya are coming back with season 2 on popular demand and recently released a promo featuring Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Meanwhile, there were reports that Rupal Patel and Mohammed Nazim will also be reprising their roles.

And now, after much speculation over who will play the young lead couple in season 2, it’s been revealed that Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain have finalised to play the parts.

Producer Rashmi Sharma spoke with the Times of India and added, “It was difficult to audition for the leads, as it all happened online because of the pandemic. But thankfully, our cast is finalised now. While Harsh, who will play the role of Anant, has done a few serials in the past, Sneha, who will be seen as Gehna, is new to Hindi television; she has done Gujrati serials and theatre.”

On being quizzed if Devoleena, Mohammad and others would be a part of the new season, Rashmi said, “The key cast will feature in this season as well, and the Modi family will also be a part of the story.”

The star producer concluded by revealing her reasons for thinking of coming up with the second season of the hit series. “Well, to have a season of the show was always on our mind but it is just that seeing the response the re-run of the show got and also the rap made on our show, which became quite popular, prompted me to come up with another season at this time,” said Rashmi.

ALSO READ: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Makers Release Promo Featuring Devoleena; Will Sidharth Be A Part Of SNS 2?

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 And Ishq Subhan Allah To Be Replaced By THESE Shows!