Harsha Khandeparkar Opens Up About Replacing Mohena Singh In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohena Singh, who played the role of Keerti on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai quit the show back in June 2019. However, the makers plan on bringing back the character now but it will be played by Harsha Khandeparkar. The actress confirmed the same in an interview with ETimes TV.

Harsha said, "Yes, I am doing the show. It is such a big dream come true to work with Rajan Shahi. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has such an amazing fan following. I feel blessed to be a part of the show."

Speaking about her experience of shooting for the show, the actress added, "Everybody is so sweet here. I was a little conscious in the beginning as this is the first time I am doing a character where I am replacing somebody. Everyone made me feel so comfortable and they all have been so warm towards me. They have treated me like a family. In fact, most of my scenes are with Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Shehzad Sheikh. They did not make me feel as if I am meeting them for the first time. They welcomed me so warmly. I feel comfortable and at home. It is really nice."

On being quizzed if she feels any kind of pressure on replacing Mohena in the popular role, Harsha said, "There's always a challenge to replace somebody and this is the first time I am replacing someone. So, I am going to keep the same nuances that the character has, but I am also treating it as a fresh character. She had her way of doing the show and I have mine. Mohena is a fabulous actor and did an amazing job. She has great fan following and I just expect that fans give me the same amount of love."

