Harshad Chopda Bags Most Favourite TV Actor Award At DPIFF Awards 2020 & Fans Can't Keep Calm

HARSHAD WONNNN 🤩💃

"CONGRATULATIONS #HarshadChopda 💃💃❤❤ Finally we got to see him after AGES Also the clean shaven look n much n much awaited haircut.Finally baat sunli Thank you @ChopdaHarshad 😂 Looking so good n dis look reminds of khuda jaane look😍❤"

Kasun Madushanka

"This is not just an award in television field, this is a national honour of indian cinema. #HarshadChopda proved to whole world for winning this prestigious award, he is the best actor in indian television of all time. king of ITV is,was & always been one & only HARSHAD CHOPDA."

Monalisa

"Receiving "Best Actor" award from a legendary director like Ramesh Sippy is itself a great honour and when it is the most prestigious award of the nation then what can be more amazing than this! INDEED A PROUD MOMENT 🙌 🙌 #HarshadChopda #Dpiff2020."

@soz1989

"Harshad chopda deserves all the awards for his phenomenal acting And brilliant performer as aditya hooda in bepannaah. Thank u raj u r the best #harshadchopda #Dpiff2020 #BestActor."

Sushprita

"So handsome Mr. Chopda!! 😍😍❤️ Congratulations for winning most favourite actor at #dadasahebphalkeawards2020 #HarshadChopda 👏👏 totally deserving..."

Amita Bhoir

"Congratulations #HarshadChopda for winning the most favourite television actor the prestigious award #dpiff well deserved #AdityaHooda was the most convincing character which was made alive by u n is still living in our hearts 😍❤"

@faaizahhm_

"Congrats to #HarshadChopda for his win and congratulations to all his fans for their constant support and love, a very deserving win 💜#dpiffawards2020 #dpiff #HarshadChopda #HC."