Harshad Chopda & Erica Fernandes Reveal First Poster Of Their Music Video Juda Kar Diya; Fans Can't Keep Calm
Harshad Chopda and Erica Fernandes will be seen in a music video titled 'Juda Kar Diya'. The song, which is crooned by Stebin Ben, will be released on December 8, 2020. 'Juda Kar Diya' is produced by Anshul Garg, directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann, and the lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. The actors took to social media to unveil the first look poster of their upcoming music video.
Harshad & Erica’s Music Video 'Juda Kar Diya' Poster
Erica shared the poster and captioned it as, "FINALLY the wait is over #JudaKarDiya out on 8th December," while Harshad wrote, "An answer to some of the questions." Fans are super excited about the same and trended #JudaKarDiyaWithErishad on Twitter! Take a look at a few comments!
@imdivya05
"Yes exactly😍🥺🤧Ps:- i toh dont even care how good the song is gonna be i will be just happy watching harshad's performance his act❤❤ rest is just bonus for me.. main thing is to watch my man's performance ❤❤ #HarshadChopda #JudaKarDiya."
Vady
"All d best to @ChopdaHarshad finally he is coming back after #bepanaah soo much excited for this music album Will surely b a treat for his fans like us. #HarshadChopda #EricaFernandes #JudaKarDiyaWithEriShad #JudaKarDiya Both won TV personality last yr together. Nice pair💞."
Priyanka & Ranu
Priyanka💕: Wow!! They are looking 🔥 together #JudaKarDiyaWithErishad #Harshadchopda.
Ranu: OMG Finally 💃💃Can't wait for 8th dec 😭They look Soo Gud Together ❤😍#HarshadChopda #JudaKarDiya #EriShad.
Ritika & Fangirl
@46Ritika: Erica looks so pretty and she and Harshad make a cute pair 😘.#JudaKarDiyaWithErishad.
@Fangirl_ofbests: It's time for celebration. Our long waitvis coming to an end! #JudaKarDiyaWithEriShad.
