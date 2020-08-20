Harshad Chopda Performs To Sushant Singh Rajput's Song 'Ik Vaari’ As He Pays Tribute To Late Actor

As everyone is aware, Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut on television with the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, in which he played the role of male lead Harshad Chopda's younger brother Preet. We had earlier revealed that during Ganeshotsav special event on Star Plus, Sushant's co-star Harshad will be paying tribute to him by performing to his songs. Now, the makers have released a promo of the event, in which the Bepannaah actor was seen grooving to Sushant's song.

In the video, Harshad can be seen wearing a similar costume as that of Sushant and paying a wonderful tribute to the late actor by performing to the song 'Ik vaari aa bhi jaa'.

Star Plus shared the promo and captioned it, "Ik vaari aa bhi ja yaara......Harshad Chopda pays a wonderful tribute to #SushantSinghRajput with this performance! #StarParivaarGaneshotsav 2020, 23rd August at 8pm on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar."

Harshad had earlier told BT about him paying tribute to Sushant, "Sushant's death has come as a shock to everyone and now, we are all waiting for the truth to come out. But, his life has to be celebrated, too. The person that I knew, his zest for life, his passion for dancing... he is such an inspiration for all." He had also recalled about their first meet on sets and first shoot (football scene).

Coming back to the event, Divyanka Tripathi, Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Hema Malini and Esha Deol and other celebrities will also be performing. The special episode will aired on Star Plus on August 23 at 8 pm.

