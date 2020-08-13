Harshad Chopda To Perform On Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Songs As A Tribute In Ganeshotsav

Sushant Singh Rajput's Life Has To Be Celebrated

Harshad was quoted by BT as saying, "Sushant's death has come as a shock to everyone and now, we are all waiting for the truth to come out. But, his life has to be celebrated, too. The person that I knew, his zest for life, his passion for dancing... he is such an inspiration for all."

Harshad Recalls His First Meet With Sushant

The Bepannaah actor further added, "I remember how much he loved dancing. The first time I met him on the set, he was dressed in a black T-shirt with a black beanie and was full of energy."

The Actor Recalls His First Scene With The Late Actor

Harshad said, "The first scene we did together was a football scene, for which we actually played the game. In the show, Sushant played my younger brother Preet and for me, he will always remain Preet."

The Actor Says…

Although the duo hadn't met for years, whenever they met, Harshad felt like they had never lost touch. He added that they would just pick up from wherever they had left.

It has to be recalled that a few days ago, Ekta Kapoor had shared the first scene of Sushant from his first show KDMHMD. As Harshad said, it was the football scene and in the scene, Sushant helped him win the game.