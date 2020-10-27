Have Priyank Sharma And Benafsha Soonawalla Parted Ways?

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha have been in news since their Bigg Boss stint. Just a few months ago, the couple had made their relationship official. But now, it looks like they have parted way!

If we are to go by their social media accounts, the duo has deleted cosy pictures that they had with each other on their respective accounts. It looks like they have unfollowed each other. We wonder what went wrong between them. Neither of them have spoken about the same yet.

For the uninitiated, although Priyank and Benafsha had been together for sometime after their Bigg Boss stint, they hadn't confirmed their relationship. Finally, the made their relationship official in April by sharing a romantic picture on their Instagram accounts. The duo in their statements were all praise for each other.

Benafsha has said that they fit each other like missing pieces of puzzle while Priyank had said that Ben and his mother are close to each other.

However, Priyank himself had revealed in an interview that although they are 'so-called celebrities' they fight a lot. He had told ETimesTV, "Even though we are 'so-called celebrities', we fight and fight a lot. That's how relationships are. When there is lot love, there's going to be endless fights. So together you have to handle the fights."

Well, we just hope the duo sort out issue if any and get back together as we are sure that their fans love the together.

