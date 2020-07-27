Helly Shah On Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 And The Issue Of Non-Payment Of Dues In The TV Industry

Many TV actors, in the last few months, have come forward to speak about the non-payment of their dues and other financial inconveniences as shoots were halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, Helly Shah shared her views on the subject in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Helly said, "It is a very serious and sad situation to deal with. It is so inhuman. It sometimes makes me angry to even think that why can’t someone just make their payment to those who deserve it, who have earned it the hard way. I haven’t faced something like this where I have been refused to be paid but of course, there have been delays in payment during the lockdown but the production is making sure their cycle is not interrupted."

She went on to add, "It is okay to delay payment for a few days given the situation but months? People need money. You think about daily wagers, it is a sad situation to be in."

For the unversed, the actress’ show Ishq Mein Marjaawan 2 was all set for a launch in March but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. On being quizzed about the same, Helly said, "There are so many people who will have to restart, it is such a difficult situation for everybody. It is a sad situation but we will come out of it, I am sure."

ALSO READ: Hamari Bahu Silk’s Zaan Khan Leads Protest Outside Producer’s Building Over Non-Payment Of Dues

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjaawan’s Helly Shah: Shooting In Middle Of The Sea For 5 Days Were Best Days Of My Life