      Here's What Karan Kundrra Has To Say About Rumours Of His Break-Up With Anusha Dandekar

      The reports of Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's rumoured break-up grabbed the headlines a few days ago. It was siad that the couple, who dated for more than four years, are facing problems in their relationship and are not living together. Recently, Anusha had reacted to the reports. Now, Karan has refuted these rumours. The actor clarified that he and Anusha don't live together.

      Karan also added that the speculations might have been fuelled as he hasn't posted much on his social media as he is on digital detox now! Karan was quoted by BT as saying, "First of all, Anusha and I don't live together. We have our own pads and we stay together for a few days, whenever our schedules permit. I was shooting in Haryana and returned to Mumbai just before the lockdown was announced. I didn't want to risk anyone else's health and hence, chose to stay at my home. Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven't posted much on my social media handles. Well, that's because I am on a digital detox now."

      The Dil Hi Toh Hai actor revealed that he doesn't get affected by these rumours, but Anusha does as she is more emotional. He also added that it was Anusha who brought the break-up rumour to his notice. He added, "Arre, pehle hamein toh pata chalne do ki hamara break-up ho gaya hai."

      For the uninitiated, a few days ago, Anusha had slammed the person for making a 'spectacle of someone's life' amidst a world crisis. She also added that she knows the person who has spread the news!

