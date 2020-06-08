Here’s How Naagin 4 Will End; Not Asim Riaz, But Paras Chhabra Approached For Naagin 5!

Naagin 4 Spoiler: Brinda Kills Vishaka & Shalaka!

According to Pinkvilla report, the shooting of Naagin 4 will begin from June 15, 2020 and it will go on for 10 days. The show will end with Brinda (Nia Sharma) killing Vishaka (Anita Hassanandani) and Shalaka (Rashami Desai). It is also being said that Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) will also get killed.

Brinda Murdered!

It is also being said that as the laal tekdi mystery will be solved, Brinda will be murdered. As Ekta revealed, as soon as the season 4 end, they will start off with season 5. Apparently, the team is are contemplating how to begin the fifth season and are still working on the story.

Not Asim, But Paras Chhabra Approached For Naagin 5

The makers are yet to rope in actors for the show, but many speculations about who will play what has been doing the rounds ever since Ekta announced the new season. Earlier, it was said that Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up, Asim Riaz has been appraoched for the show. Apparently, he will be seen playing Mouni Roy's son in Naagin 5. It was also said that Divyanka Tripathi will be playing negative role in the show. However, both Asim and Divyanka have denied the reports.

Who Will Be Seen In Naagin 5?

As per latest report, it is not Asim, but his co-contestant Paras Chhabra will be essaying the lead role! There are also reports that Shivin Narang, Dipika Kakar and Mehak Chahal have been approached for the show. However, the actors haven't confirmed about the same!