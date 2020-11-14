Himansh Kohli On Plans For Diwali: Shopping Ke Bina Toh Koi Bhi Festival Adhura Hai

Actor Himansh Kohli is all set to go on a shopping spree this festive season. The actor, who will soon be seen in the film Boondi Raita, says that he is planning to buy some stuff for Dhanteras and Diwali. “I'm planning to buy gold coins to gift my parents. It's an auspicious day which instils faith, positivity, luck and acts as a gateway to the festive season. Shopping ke bina toh koi bhi festival adhoora hai,” says Himansh, who is known for his film Yaariyan.

Sharing his plans for Diwali, he says, “My Diwali plans have been the same since the last 10 years or so. I like to chill with my family and spend my money wisely. I spend on decorating the house or shopping, but I don't believe in burning money in the form of crackers anymore,” he says.

However, this Diwali, Himansh has a message for everyone with pets. “To be honest, I understood the problem Diwali poses for pets only after becoming a pet parent. It's really hard for the animals to bear the sudden noise and also the poisonous smoke. So, I create an environment in the house which has least noise from outside so that my pets can roam around freely and enjoy the festive vibes. There's nice soothing music, we have installed some soundproofing equipment also to keep the outside noise away, so my dogs are totally fine. And I would request all the pet owners to at least keep their dogs in a room where there is the least amount of outside noise if there are a lot of crackers being burst near their house,” he says.

