Himansh Kohli Opens Up About Shooting In Italy Just Before The COVID-19 Outbreak

Humse Hai Liife actor Himansh Kohli happened to shoot for his music video Tenu Vekhi Jaavan in Italy. The recently released single has been received well by the audiences and boasts of some picturesque locations. However, no one could have imagined the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the beautiful country and its citizens.

Himansh recently opened up about shooting in Italy just before the outbreak of novel coronavirus on the Italian soil that happens to be one of the most affected countries by COVID19. The actor said, “My music video 'Tenu Vekhi Jaavan' was shot in Italy. I can’t believe how things have changed in just three months. Italy was like heaven on earth. I have a lot of friends and fans in Italy and they are constantly in touch with me through social media. They are all scared. The roads are all empty like the lockdown here.”

On being quizzed about his upcoming big-screen outing Boondi Raita being delayed due to lockdown, Himansh replied “Technically, the film was supposed to be on floors by now. But, that’s okay because the safety of the crew is more important. This decision was taken even before everybody had announced that they won’t be operating till 31st.” (sic)

He went on to add, "My career plans have been delayed as the film won't roll till the situation becomes normal. I am watching videos from Italy and reading the forwards circulating is painful, and if this continues it will affect mental health too.”

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar Reveals Singers Don't Get Paid For Bollywood Songs: 'They Feel We'll Earn Through Shows'

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar On Ex, Himansh Kohli's Allegations: Don’t Dare To Use My Name & Don’t Become Bechara