Himansh Kohli Says He's Last Person To Talk About Neha Kakkar To Get Attention

‘I’m The Last Person To Talk About Neha To Get Attention’

Himansh was quoted by HT as saying, "This is a new beginning for her. I'm the last person on the planet to talk about Neha to get attention. I respect her and wish her the best. I don't know what some people gain by circulating lies."

Himansh Kohli Is Upset With Baseless Trolling

In an interview with India Today, Himansh had said that he had been ignoring such memes, DMs, comments, mentions, posts, etc. for two years now. He added that he has been subjected to pathetic statements on social media which have literally spoilt his mood. He finally thought it's time to put it to end once and for all."

Himansh Says…

The singer-actor further added, "While I always believe that it's best to avoid such things but I thought this particular content (video) looked like it was made to defame me and was gaining traction. So, I thought to call it out and tell my fans that it's fake before more people start abusing me on social media. Honestly, I can manage all this with ease. I have been raised right and strong enough to deal with my issues."

He further said that he is not worried about himself but his parents, as he does not want their names to be tarnished because of a controversy that I have no role in.

‘I'm Happy For The Newlywed Couple’

Himansh also had a message for the trollers. He told the leading daily, "I really want to request everyone who comments, ‘Bhai Nehu ki shaadi ho gayi', ki mujhe pata hai! I'm happy for the newlywed couple and I'm happy for myself. I am sick of this baseless trolling. And if people are really interested in only making fun of me, at least talk about relevant and recent things."