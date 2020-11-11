Himansh Kohli Slams Fake Post Of Him Apologising To Ex-GF Neha; Asks ‘Who’s Benefitting From This?’

After Neha Kakkar's wedding with Rohanpreet Singh, a video of her ex-boyfriend, singer and actor Himansh Kohli apologising to the singer started doing the rounds on the internet. Now, the singer has reacted to the video and called it fake. He also slammed people and asked, "Who is benefitting from this non-sense?"

He shared the screenshot of the fake video that has gone viral on his Instagram story and captioned it, "I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. And who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What's more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post."

It has to be recalled that the duo had made their relationship official on Indian Idol. However, they broke up a year ago. About his break-up with Neha, Himansh had said, "Whatever happened has happened. I can't change it now. I still respect and wish the best for [Neha]. In bad times, we don't stop respecting each other."

Earlier, when Himansh was asked about Neha's wedding, he had told ETimes, "Well, if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She's moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that."

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohanpreet surprised their fans first by making their relationship official and then by getting married. Post wedding, the duo took off to Dubai for honeymoon. They had even shared glimpses of their flight and hotel suite where they were staying.

