Himanshi Asks Netizens Not To Create Rift Between Her & Umar; Shares Pic Of Asim Proposing Her

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana came into the limelight for her romantic connection with her inmate Asim Riaz. During her stay, Asim had expressed his love for her, but Himanshi had revealed that she was committed. Unfortunately, after her exit from the Bigg Boss house, Himanshi and her fiancé Chow broke-up. Later, the Punjabi actress-singer re-entered the house as Asim's connection and accepted the Kashmiri model's proposal. In a recent interview, Himanshi had revealed that she was upset as Asim's brother Umar hadn't said anything when she re-entered the house to support his brother. It is also being said that Asim's brother and father are against Himanshi. The actress recently took to Twitter and urged netizens not to create rift between her and Umar.

In her tweet, she has also mentioned that she hasn't given any interview on her love life. She also said that Umar is family and she respects him!

The Punjabi singer-actress tweeted, "Maine love life ko leke koi interview nahi dia ......... meri life mera decision ........ don't create mess between me n umar ...... we are family I respect him ......"

She also shared a picture of Asim proposing her on the 'Propose Day' and captioned it, "Happy propose day ❤️❤️."

Earlier, Himanshi had tweeted, "When we first met, I never thought that I would fall, I never thought that I'd find myself, And I want to pretend that it's not true."

The actress has been expressing her love towards Asim and also extending her support to him in all possible ways.

(Social media posts are not edited)

