Himanshi Calls Asim Riaz's Proposal Filmy; Fans Feel She Is On Bigg Boss 13 To Clear Her Image!

Rashami Asks Himanshi Not To Friend Zone Asim

Dil Se Dil Tak actress also adds, "You are just talking about you and whatever has happened with Chow, and what you feel is disbalanced. Don't friend zone him. Of course, you feel for him. Any girl will feel for him. He is a wonderful boy."

Himanshi Calls Asim’s Proposal Filmy!

Himanshi then adds, "She has got to know so many things from outside and she is seeking clarity for the same. The way Asim proposed to me, it looked very filmy for everyone. And let me tell you, some of Asim's close person told me not to confess to him in the house."

Vikas Asks Himanshi To Give Clarity To Asim

Vikas also tells Himanshi that Asim's focus is not in the game and he is too much in love. He also tells Himanshi that Asim doesn't trust anyone but her. Vikas also tells her to give him clarity else he might go mad.

Celebs & Fans Feel Umar Should Have Entered Instead Of Himanshi

In the previous episode, Himanshi was seen tearing a picture in which her ex-manager was there in Shehnaz Gill's photo. She also was seen telling back story of the same.

After watching all these, a few celebrities took to social media saying Himanshi is in the house to clear her image and not to support Asim. Many fans also feel the same. They felt that Asim's brother Umar should have entered the house instead of Himanshi. Take a look at celebrities and fans' comments!

Sana Khan

"Himashi came in to clear her matters n make Asim look like a fool. She is putting his votes in danger with her wrong choice of words 🙄From the time she walked in all we hearing is about her ex,ex -in laws n wht all she went through n her health but absolutely nothing abt Asim."

"I wish @realumarriaz had gone in as his connection he is so sorted n humble. He would have added more value to Asim n his game #AsimRiaz #biggboss13."

Saba Khan

"#HimanshiKhurana was so desperate to send message to Asim through Parag earlier. Now she came back as Asim ‘ connection she is saying National TV pe ye sab nahi karna. To national Tv pe message kyun send karwaya tha. Wait kar leti Asim ke bahar ane Ka #BB13 @BiggBoss."

"She is just clearing everything for herself. N in way spoiling Asim ‘s image. Twitter pe itna pyar aur ghar ke Andar atyachar. Come on yar Dnt be so selfish. @BiggBoss #BB13."

Fans’ Comments: Aman Kumar

"#HimanshiKhurana has entered the house to support #AsimRiaz or to clear her personal matters ? I can only see tweets saying ‘kya himanshi apna dukhda rone aai hai ?' #BiggBoss13 #BB13."

@shubrika17

"Yaar #HimanshiKhurana #shenaaz ki ma nikli drame mein😂😂 #BB13OnVoot #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #AsimRiaz #SidharthShukla uske bhai Ko hi bhej deti connection mein."

Anisha

"#HimanshiKhurana is in the house for herself and everybody apart from @AsimRiaz. He loves her truely but she doesn't deserve it. #ObtuseKhurana #KingAsim."