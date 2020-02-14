Himanshi Elated After John Cena & Paris Hilton Follow Her On Twitter; Celebrates V-Day With Asim!

Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer-actress Himanshi Khurana is on cloud nine as popular international WWE wrestler John Cena is following her on Twitter. Not just John, Himanshi revealed that even famous socialite, model and actress Paris Hilton too has followed her on Twitter.

The Punjabi singer shared a snapshot of John Cena's bio and captioned it, "This is second time pehle Paris Hilton or Ye mujhe ab pta lga ⭐️😍😍😍😍😍😍 my fvrt wwe star following me on Twitter ❤️❤️❤️ n Asim ko bhi @johncena @asimriaz77.official." - (sic)

It has to be recalled that the WWE wrestler had shared a couple of pictures of Asim which indicated that the WWE star is rooting for Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim.

Although Asim had expressed his feelings for Himanshi, the latter confessed her feelings only recently during Connection week. The Punjabi actress is hoping to celebrate her first Valentine's Day with Asim.

Himanshi was quoted by TOI as saying, "The feeling when he proposed to me on national television was unbelievable and it can't be described in words. He was not ready to leave me. When we met each other, we were actually talking less and laughing a lot. The happiness of seeing and meeting each other after a gap was quite visible. I want to meet him soon and I just hope I get a chance to meet him and celebrate Valentine's Day together as this will be ours first."

As per the latest report, a few ex-contestants will be shooting for finale acts today (February 14), and apparently, Himanshi will be performing with Asim! Well, Himanshi's wish has come true as she will be shooting for the act today! The singer tweeted, "Valentine day pe milna or kya chaiye ....... I'm so happy ❤️❤️❤️ we met." - (sic)

Also Read: Himanshi Reveals Bigg Boss 13 Housemates Used To Mock Asim As He Tried To Be John Cena!

Also Read: After John Cena, Fast & Furious 9 Team Mentions Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz In A Tweet; Fans Go Crazy