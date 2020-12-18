Himanshi Khurana Among 2020's Most Mentioned Indian Music Artists

Himanshi Khurana, who is already a popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry, gained pan-India fame after her Bigg Boss 13 stint. The Punjabi singer and actress remained in conversations for her music videos such as 'Kalla Sohna Nai', 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' and 'Afsos Karoge', which also featured her ex-Bigg Boss inmate Asim Riaz. As per Twitter India, Himanshi has emerged as the most mentioned Indian music artist of 2020 followed by Thaman S and Armaan Malik.

Twitter India wrote, "Closer to home, @realhimanshi, @MusicThaman and @ArmaanMalik22 topped conversation charts this year on the service." Himanshi tweeted, "Thank you @TwitterIndia and congratulations to @MusicThaman & @ArmaanMalik22 I love my fans 😘 Grateful 🙏."

The Punjabi actress-singer is trending on Twitter. Fans showered congratulatory messages on her post. A few of them also posted their favourite song of Himanshi as they congratulated her. Take a look at a few comments!

Jess: congratulations beautiful #himanshikhurana ❤️love high standard.

Anji Singh: #HimanshiKhurana your suit dwade and ohdi shream was lit 🔥

Jiya_joshi: Oh man just 🔥🤯🤯 @TwitterIndia itself confirmed it..🔥👏 Here u go girll..thts ur success n hardwork..proud of u babe..keep shinning.. @realhimanshi🔥❤️ #HimanshiKhurana Action speaks louder than words..👏❤️🔥

Sonali: Congrats himanshi and that's how you give answers to your haters. Proud of you. Keep working hard babe and INSHALLAH 1 day your all dream will come true #HimanshiKhurana.

