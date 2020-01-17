Himanshi Khurana Breaks Up With Her Fiance; To Enter The Bigg Boss 13 House

It's family special week in the Bigg Boss 13 house! Recently, we saw the contestants' family members entering the glasshouse and giving special messages to them. Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek, Shehnaz Gill's father, Azim Riaz's brother Umar and Shefali Jariwala's husband Paras Tyagi entered the house. Himanshi Khurana, who was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house, had apparently sent a special message to Asim through Parag.

It has to be recalled that during her stay Himanshi and Asim's bond grabbed headlines. While Asim expressed his feelings for Himanshi, the latter had made it clear to him that she was already engaged. Recently, when Parag visited the house, during the family special episode, he had good news for him. He told Asim that someone (Himanshi) is waiting for him outside the house. He also revealed that Himanshi has parted ways with her fiancé and is not married.

Asim was seen blushing as the housemates teased him. Also, Asim's brother Umar, who visited the house, confirmed that what Parag said is true.

Umar also told his brother that he is a winning material. He also asked Asim to take Salman Khan's (host) advice in a positive way.

It is also being said that Himanshi will soon re-enter the Bigg Boss house. However, there is a twist in her entry! According to social media handle Khabri, Himanshi will not re-enter the show as a wild card entry, but as a guest.

The Khabri tweeted, "Soon himanshi is also coming in Bigg boss house but as a Guest #BB13 #BiggBoss13." - (sic)

Soon himanshi is also coming in Bigg boss house but as a Guest #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 16, 2020

Well, we wonder what the makers have in store for the viewers!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Demeans Vishal; Smacks Him With A Pan; Angry Salman To Throw Her OUT!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Gets Another Extension; Here's When The Grand Finale Will Be Aired!