Himanshi Khurana Claims Someone Tried Hacking Her Twitter Account; Beau Asim Riaz Reacts!

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been painting the town red with their courtship. The lovely duo fell in love during their Bigg Boss 13 stint and post getting out of the infamous house made their relationship official. They recently starred in the romantic song Kalla Sohna Nai, which has been doing really well and being appreciated by fans.

However, Himanshi recently claimed that someone is trying to hack her Twitter account to spread hatred. The singer took to the social media platform and wrote, “Koi mere Twitter ke saath kuch kar raha hai ......... ise kya ho jayega itni insecurity......thanku so much fir bhi itna time de rahe ho ki Twitter himanshi bnd ho jaye (Somebody is fiddling with my Twitter account. What will happen with this? So much insecurity. But thank you so much anyways for taking some time out to try to block my account).” (sic)

This was closely followed by Asim reacting to her ordeal. He responded to the above-mentioned tweet with a rather sweet justification and a message for his ladylove. Asim said, “They just can’t see you happy, but I am gonna be always standing Right behind you babe @realhimanshi.” Asim’s thoughtful gesture has won the interest with AsiManshi fans going gaga over their online PDA.

Himanshi and Asim’s music video Kalla Sohna Nai has been sung by Neha Kakkar. The music for the single has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and boasts by Babbu’s lyrics.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana's New Song Kalla Sohna Nai Out: You Can't Take Your Eyes Off AsiManshi

ALSO READ: Himanshi Khurana Reveals She Met Asim Riaz's Family; Is Marriage On The Cards?