Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Diamond Ring; Fans Wonder If Asim Riaz Proposed Her For Marriage!

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house and are very much in love! Asim had even proposed Himanshi in the house, but the Punjabi singer wanted to spend some more time with the Kashmiri lad to know about him. Now, after Bigg Boss ended, the duo is still going strong! Recently, Himanshi was seen flaunting a huge diamond ring, which made everyone wonder if Asim proposed her for marriage!

Himanshi had shared a picture on her Instagram story. Apparently, the Punjabi singer loves diamond and this might be one from her collection!

(Image Source: Instagram)

During their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, initially, Himanshi treated Asim as her good friend and had even said that she is committed. But after she got eliminated, she broke-up with her boyfriend. When she re-entered the house, she too was seen expressing her feelings for Asim. The duo had taken some time to understand each other after their exit from the house. The couple was also seen in a music video, Kalla Sohna Nai, which has already grabbed 54M views.

They have also done a photoshoot together and were seen gracing a magazine cover. Often, they are seen sharing pictures together on social media. Now that there is a lockdown and they can't meet each other; they are seen exchange messages on social media.

Looks like now they know each other quite well. Well, AsiManshi fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to take their relationship to the next level!

