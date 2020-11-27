Himanshi Khurana Gets Emotional As She Celebrates Her Birthday; Thanks Asim Riaz, Her Family & Team For The Surprise

Himanshi Khurana Birthday Bash

In a video shared by Himanshi on her Instagram, the actress can be seen happy as she breaks down and hugs her family and friends when they wish her on her special day. The birthday bash was held last night and the videos of the same have gone viral on social media.

Himanshi Gets Emotional

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant captioned the video as, "Jab zindagi se hope hi chordi thi ki ........ koi apna hoga ......U guys proved koi taaqat hme alag ni kar skti ...we suffered allot but never apart.......... Thanku my team n family for giving me surprise @aliwarofficial @nidhe_k @asimriaz77.official @saurabhmakeovers @apramdeep @dietician_deepti_goyal @bhavneet_kaushal @kunwararorax."

In Pic: Asim With Himanshi

Himanshi looked simple yet stunning as usual in a black attire. Many cakes were present on the table which had her name, tea lover, Madonna, happy birthday written on it. Her boyfriend Asim was beside her as she was all set to cut the cake.

Umar & Nidhi Wish Himanshi

Asim's brother Umar Riaz shared a picture snapped with Himanshi on his Instagram story and captioned it, "Happy birthday @iamhimanshikhurana." Her manager Nidhi wrote, " Happy birthday to my Lady Love ❤️❤️ @iamhimanshikhurana ... wish you all the love and happiness in the world #treasure👑."

In Pic: Himanshi Birthday Celebration

For the uninitiated, Himanshi and Asim made headlines during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Asim had proposed Himanshi on the controversial reality show. The duo, after their exit from the house, seems to have spent some time together to know each other. They were also seen in a couple of music videos that trended on YouTube.