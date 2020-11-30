Himanshi Khurana Irked With Kangana's Tweet On Farmer’s Protest; Says ‘Baat Ko Galat Angle Dena Inse Sikhe Koi’

Hundreds of farmers are protesting against the new farm laws in Delhi and many celebrities have reacted to the same. Recently, Kangana Ranaut commented on the issue, which didn't go down well with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana, who along with other celebrities, is showing solidarity with the protesting farmers.

For the uninitiated, Kangana tweeted, "Shame..... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully government won't allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang..." To this, Himanshi replied with a series of tweets.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant, who celebrated her birthday recently, wrote, "According to you government se security mang lo par haq nahi hmmm." She also tweeted, "Chalo ab difference nahi raha app me or Bollywood me ........ kyuki apke according apke saath galt hua tha to shayad app zada connect kar paati farmers se .... chahe wo galt ya sahi but ye sab dictatorship se km nahi ....."

Himanshi also shared a note on her Instagram story that read as, "Oh she's spokesperson now.... baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi... taki kal ko ye log kuch kre pehle se hi logo me reason faila dia ki kyu riot honge... smart N naa pehli goverment se punjabi khush tha na ab agar hmare CM sahab ake kuch krte to khud thand me Sarko pe na niklte."

The Punjabi singer and actress also reacted to Kangana's video wherein she reacted to the court's verdict regarding her bungalow demotion. Himanshi wrote, "Apna ghar bachane ke lie thankful hmm miss par dusra apna ghar bchaye to galt .. wahi to sabke paas vip links nahi hote."

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Himanshi Khurana Gets Emotional As She Celebrates Her Birthday; Thanks Asim Riaz, Her Family & Team For The Surprise

Also Read: BB 14: Netizens Troll Kashmera Shah For Comparing Eijaz With Asim; Call Her Attention Seeker