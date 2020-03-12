Himanshi Khurana Reveals She Met Asim Riaz's Family; Is Marriage On The Cards?

All Is Well Between Asim’s Family & Himanshi!

It has to be recalled that there were reports that Asim's brother and father were against Himanshi. While Umar had clarified, now Himanshi has revealed that she met Asim's family and all is well now.

Himanshi was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I met them (Asim's family). It was a great experience. It was only because of the show - everyone feels people are fake inside, isliye woh itna confusion aur miscommunication ho raha tha. Jab tak aap bahar aake baat nahi karte, tab tak cheezein clear nahi hoti. Now, it's all good."

Actress Is Not Bothered About Their Age Difference

The Punjabi singer-actress also revealed that she spoke about Asim to her family and they are fine with it (her dating Asim). She added that age difference between them doesn't matter as loving each other is important. She also gave an example of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Is Wedding On The Cards?

When asked if they are getting married soon, Himanshi said, "Abhi? Nahi, it's too early. We want to get married but not as of now."

Asim Spends Time With Himanshi & Her Mom!

Also, recently, Asim was seen spending quality time with Himanshi's mom! Himanshi's manager, Nidhi shared a couple of pictures snapped with the actress, her mom and Asim, and wrote, "The memories we make... is everything 😇😇 #blessedsouls #familytime #friendstime #treasure👑." - (sic)

AsiManshi’s Music Video

Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi will be seen in a music video which will release on March 19, 2020. Asim shared the poster of the music video ‘Kalla sohna nai', and captioned it as, "This track is very close to my heart ‘ super excited for this."- (sic)