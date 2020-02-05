Himanshi On Reports Of Asim's Family Against Their Relationship: I Don’t Want To Create Any Rift

Asim's Family Against His & Himanshi’s Relationship

About the reports of Asim's family against their relationship, she told the portal, "I don't know about that. But they have not spoken good or bad for me till now, although Asim has been only talking about me past two months. However, when I was coming inside the house, Umar did say that I shouldn't go to the extent of discussing marriage and take time before deciding anything. He basically meant don't rush into anything."

Himanshi Says…

The Punjabi actress added that she wouldn't have taken such a big decision in an instant as they both need to know each other well outside the Bigg Boss house. But Asim was extremely happy seeing her and she couldn't tell him about his family or what's going on outside the house.

The Punjabi Actress Was Expecting Umar To Support Her

Himanshi was expecting Umar's support and felt bad that he hadn't said anything about her although she went inside the house to support Asim.

‘I Don't Need All This To Get Famous, I Am Quite Famous’

Regarding the backlash she is getting for supporting Asim and not accepting his proposal she said, "Many people are saying that I used Asim and the relationship angle for publicity but I just want to tell them that I don't need all this to get famous. I am quite famous."

‘I Don’t Want To Create Any Rift Between Brothers

When asked if Asim's family is against their relationship will she date him, Himanshi said, "I will not go ahead then. I have told Asim indirectly that I can sense that something is fishy and his family is maybe not okay with me. Umar is still supporting Shruti Tulli and keeps retweeting her tweets, but he hasn't tweeted anything for me till now- good or bad. So, agar woh iss relationship ke against hai, toh main nahi chahti do bhaiyon mein rift ho."

‘I Wish Ki Bigg Boss Se Bahar Nahi Ana Chaiye’

Meanwhile, Himanshi shared an adorable picture with Asim and wished that she wasn't outside the house. She tweeted, "Now i wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi." - (sic)